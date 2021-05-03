Total Extends Havila PSV Charters in Denmark

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has won contract extensions for two of its platform supply vessels with Total in Denmark.

Havila said Monday that Total DK, a Danish subsidiary of the French oil major Total, had declared extension options for the contracts for the 2019-built Havila Fanø and 2009-built Havila Herøy offshore vessels.

Total DK has declared options for three months from June 1, 2021, for the two platform supply vessels and has options for further extensions for 4x1 months for each vessel.

According to AIS data, the 80,4-meter-long Havila Herøy is currently in the Danish North Sea, serving Danish oilfields. The Havila Fano is in the Port of Esbjerg.