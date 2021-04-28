Aramco Awards Lamprell EPCI Contract

UAE-based offshore construction company Lamprell said on Wednesday it has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract from Saudi Aramco.

Scheduled for completion in 2022, the scope of work includes the supply and installation of three drilling jackets and two new single well observation jackets/decks.

The deal, which Lamprell said is worth between $51 million and $150 million, is the second under Aramco's long-term agreement program (LTA) with the UAE shipyard. In February, Aramco awarded Lamprell an EPCI contract for two offshore production deck modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables for the Marjan field, in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia's East Coast.

Christopher McDonald, CEO, Lamprell, said, “We are very honored to have been awarded a second contract by Saudi Aramco and look forward to delivering the project safely and on time. This is an excellent result for the business and has resulted from many months of dedication and rigor from our bid and proposals team.

“This further serves to reinforce the evolution of our strategy across the oil and gas, renewables and digital sectors. With Saudi Arabia very much part of our oil and gas focus, this award represents a significant success for us.”

Saudi Aramco back in 2019 awarded 34 contracts with a total value of $18 billion for engineering, procurement, and construction projects at its Marjan and Berri oilfields.

The company at the time said it planned to boost production capacity from the two fields by 550,000 barrels per day of Arabian Crude Oil and 2.5 billion standard cubic feet a day (BSCFD) of gas.