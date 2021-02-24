Saudi Aramco Orders Offshore Modules for Marjan Field from Lamprell

UAE-based energy industry facilities construction company Lamprell has won a "large" contract to deliver offshore facilities and subsea components for Saudi Aramco's giant Marjan field. Lamprell defines a "large contract" as between $51 and $150 million.

Under the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract awarded by Saudi Aramco, the London-listed Lamprell will deliver two offshore production deck modules and associated pipeline and subsea cables for the Marjan Field.

The Marjan field is located in the Arabian Gulf, off Saudi Arabia's East Coast, and is one of the largest oil and gas fields in the region.

The contract was awarded as part of Saudi Aramco's Long-Term Agreement Programme (LTA) with Lamprell.

Christopher McDonald, CEO, Lamprell, said: "We are delighted to have received our first LTA contract award since joining the program in 2018. Our team has been working closely with Saudi Aramco over the past few months and we look forward to strengthening our partnership through this project. Marjan is a strategic asset of global significance and we are honored to play a role in its development."

Saudi Aramco back in 2019 awarded 34 contracts with a total value of $18 billion for engineering, procurement, and construction projects at its Marjan and Berri oilfields.

The company at the time said it planned to boost production capacity from the two fields by 550,000 barrels per day of Arabian Crude Oil and 2.5 billion standard cubic feet a day (BSCFD) of gas.