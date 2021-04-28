University of Aberdeen, Total, Launch Energy Transition Scholarships

Energy company Total is funding £46,400 in scholarships for Masters programs at the University of Aberdeen related to the energy transition.

The scholarships—which begin in September this year and include one each across the University’s MSc in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering—will cover individual course fees of £9,200 and include a living allowance of £14,000 for each student, the university said. Applications are now open, and shortlisted candidates will be put forward for a final interview that will include Total representatives.

The scholarships come as the University prepares for the official launch of its Center for Energy Transition at the end of May and is part of a wider package of funding from Total that will support energy transition research across the School of Engineering.

Professor Igor Guz, Head of the School of Engineering, said, “The School is delighted to have received this support from Total, which will provide support to students keen to study our MSc programs in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and Renewable Energy Engineering.

“This funding is testament to our close ties with the energy industry forged over decades and is indicative of work that has taken place within the School to develop a teaching and research plan that was instrumental in persuading Total to make this donation.

“The donation also reflects wider ambitions among companies and individuals to acquire the skills and knowledge that will play a key part in the energy transition.

Jean-Luc Guiziou, Managing Director for Total E&P UK, said, “At Total we are rising to the dual challenge of meeting energy needs whilst reducing global warming, and we recognize the need to invest in knowledge to ensure that we – and the industry more broadly – make the energy transition effectively. The University’s programs reflect our ambitions in this area and on behalf of Total E&P UK I am proud to be building on our relationship through the support of these two studentships.”

Rob Donelson, Executive Director of Advancement at the University of Aberdeen, added, “The University’s Development Trust – through which Total have funded these scholarships – is grateful for its generous contribution which will make a real difference to the successful students.

“The Development Trust has a long association with Total stretching back to 1997, and many of our alumni have benefited from the support they have provided in terms of scholarship opportunities, going on to enjoy successful careers in the energy industry.

“This latest contribution underlines the strength of this long-running partnership, and we look forward to continuing our work with Total for the benefit of our students, as well as our research activity.”