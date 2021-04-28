Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hess Corp Swings to Quarterly Profit

April 28, 2021

(Photo: Hess Corp)
(Photo: Hess Corp)

U.S. oil producer Hess Corp on Wednesday swung to a profit in the first quarter despite lower production, as a winter storm boosted demand for natural gas, while steady COVID-19 vaccine rollouts aided a recovery in oil prices.

Global crude prices have averaged around $61 in the first three months of the year, building on a recovery it began late in 2020. Prices were trading around $67 on Wednesday.

The oil producer said its average realized crude oil selling price, excluding hedges, surged to $52.52 per barrel in the first quarter from $39.45 in the fourth.

In the first quarter, the company also sold 4.2 million barrels of Bakken crude oil that it had stored on two 'very large crude carriers' during last year's oil downturn that boosted its income by about $70 million in the quarter.

Hess, the first major oil and gas producer to report corporate earnings this season, posted an adjusted profit of $252 million, or 82 cents per share, in the reported quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $176 million, or 58 cents, in the fourth quarter.

The company also cut its full-year production forecast, excluding Libya, to between 290,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) and 295,000 boepd, from a prior estimate of about 310,000 boepd, attributing the decline to lower volumes received on some contracts, asset sales and the impact of frigid weather conditions in North Dakota.


(Reporting by Sahil Shaw in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Finance Industry News Oil

Related Offshore News

Coast Guard marine inspectors inspect the Seacor Eagle for readiness and approval to be used as an asset in the Seacor Power response. (Photo: Nicole J. Groll / U.S. Coast Guard)

Responders Working to Salvage Capsized Lift Boat Seacor...
When the Voltaire has its legs fully extended and the crane at full height, it will measure 325 meters tall – taller than the Eiffel Tower. Image source: Jan De Nul

Dogger Bank – Who's Who in the World's Largest Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

The 36in spool being installed using the Edda Freya. Source: Equinor.

Subsea Tiebacks: A Troll with a Kinder Surprise
Offshore Energy
(Photo: Hess Corporation)

ExxonMobil Makes Oil Discovery at Uaru-2 Offshore Guyana
Deepwater

Insight

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Who Will Pay for the Energy Transition?

Video

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

As Oil Prices Rise, Interest & Orders Return for Deepwater

Current News

University of Aberdeen, Total, Launch Energy Transition Scholarships

University of Aberdeen, Total, Launch Energy Transition Scholarships

Dogger Bank – Who's Who in the World's Largest Offshore Wind Project

Dogger Bank – Who's Who in the World's Largest Offshore Wind Project

Sinopec Reports $2.9 Billion Q1 Net Profit

Sinopec Reports $2.9 Billion Q1 Net Profit

Hess Corp Swings to Quarterly Profit

Hess Corp Swings to Quarterly Profit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine