Ørsted Names Ortiz Head of Market Affairs for New England

Offshore wind developer Ørsted has appointed David Ortiz as head of market affairs for New England, responsible for leading the development of the company’s overall market strategy and overseeing its execution across the region.

Ortiz joins Ørsted from the administration of former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, where he served as chief of staff. He previously served as deputy campaign manager for Raimondo’s reelection campaign. He began his career as a journalist at publications in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including The Standard-Times, Cambridge Chronicle and Providence Business News.

“David brings deep experience in political strategy, public policy, stakeholder engagement and communications throughout New England,” said Matt Morrissey, Ørsted’s head of U.S. market affairs and strategy. “His extensive experience and strong regional relationships will help us as we advance development on our Revolution Wind and future New England projects.”

Ortiz will split his time between the company’s co-U.S. headquarters in Boston, Mass., and Providence, R.I.

In the United States, Ørsted operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America’s first offshore wind farm, and constructed the two-turbine Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind pilot project – the first turbines to be installed in federal waters. Ørsted has secured over 2,900 megawatts of additional capacity through five projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.