CGG to support dCarbonX's Offshore Decarbonization Exploration

dCarbonX, a company looking to develop offshore geothermal energy and storage sites for CO2, hydrogen, and ammonia in Ireland and UK has signed a strategic agreement with CGG, a company specializing in the provision of seismic data for oil and gas exploration.

CGG will support dCarbonX in the subsurface assessment of its clean energy projects offshore Ireland and the UK.

"CGG brings its integrated geoscience solutions to help identify and de-risk subsurface storage, sequestration and geothermal energy sites utilizing its proprietary expertise in geological, geophysical, engineering, modeling and monitoring technologies, including instrumentation from Sercel, its equipment division," CGG said.

dCarbonX is a company pioneering offshore decarbonization exploration as a new, innovative, and sustainable enabler of the energy transition, which has, apart from CGG, signed collaboration deals with Stena Drilling, Fugro, and AGR.

The company applies integrated business, geoscientific, and well-engineering solutions to deliver sustainable subsurface baseload assets, such as green hydrogen storage, carbon sequestration capacity, and geothermal energy.



Dr Angus McCoss, co-founder and CTO of dCarbonX said: “We are very pleased to have CGG as a strategic partner on our operated projects offshore Ireland and the UK. Their delivery of high-quality integrated geoscience solutions is well established, and we consider CGG’s innovative deep subsurface capabilities as best-in-class. We look forward to working together to pioneer the development of the services and technologies required for a low-carbon future.”

Peter Whiting, SVP, Geoscience EAME, CGG said: “Our collaboration with dCarbonX, to innovatively support the development of subsurface energy storage, carbon sequestration and geothermal assets focusing on industrial clusters in the Irish Sea and the UK, reinforces CGG’s commitment to the climate and environment. This is consistent with our initiatives to actively participate in the energy transition with the accelerated development and commercialization of CCUS, hydrogen and ammonia storage, and geothermal energy.”



