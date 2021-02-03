Stena Drilling, dCarbonX in "Decarbonization Exploration" Pact

Offshore drilling contractor Stena Drilling has signed a strategic framework agreement with dCarbonX, for what has been described as "decarbonization exploration," in the UK to support the development of offshore geoenergy resources.

Stena Drilling, a company that normally supplies drilling rigs for oil and gas exploration, said it would work with dCarbonX to engineer solutions to discover and develop subsurface assets for combinations of geothermal energy, molecular energy storage, and carbon sequestration.

Erik Ronsberg, CEO of Stena Drilling said: “We’re pleased to sign an agreement with dCarbonX to advance our journey in the Energy Transition. This innovative partnership dovetails well with the work Stena is doing in sustainability, research into cleaner fuels, and emissions reduction. By employing the skills that our company has built up over the years and utilizing our drilling units to explore for geothermal energy, CO2, and other gas storage locations which dCarbonX have identified, we will be able to play a positive part as the first “Decarbonisation Exploration Driller” working towards a low carbon future.”

Stena's partner dCarbonX, is a London-based firm founded last year with the aim of discovering geothermal, subsurface energy storage and carbon sequestration assets to facilitate the energy transition.

Tony O’Reilly, CEO of dCarbonX said: “Stena Drilling is the obvious strategic partner for our future offshore Decarbonisation Exploration activities given its world-class fleet of modern drillships and semi-submersible offshore drilling units. Stena’s corporate commitment and demonstrated track record in safety, environmental stewardship, and innovation are further compelling reasons for this partnership. We look forward to working with Stena on delivering our exciting forward program of GeoEnergy projects.”

It's been a busy week for dCarbonX. Apart from the deal with Stena Drilling, the company has this week also signed an agreement with AGR's Well Management business

"The scope covers supporting dCarbonX in the development of GeoEnergy resources. This includes Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and geothermal and hydrogen storage covering dCarbonX’s planned operated projects in the United Kingdom & Ireland," AGR said.

Andrew Stannard, Executive Vice President UK, Mediterranean and Africa at AGR said (pictured): “We are delighted to be partnering with dCarbonX in exploring and developing GeoEnergy resources. With AGR’s extensive experience and track record in the UK and Ireland, we will be able to competently and efficiently support the team at dCarbonX in bringing these plans to fruition. The team at AGR have worked with the founders of dCarbonX over many years and they bring a highly credible proposition to the Energy Transition.”

dCarbonX O'Reilly said the team-up would allow dCarbonX to plan, approve and execute offshore drilling operations on various planned GeoEnergy projects by leveraging on AGR’s leading and extensive well engineering experience spanning over 30 years.

"We very much look forward to working with AGR in delivering these projects, which we believe can help to deliver the Energy Transition and a zero-carbon world.”

