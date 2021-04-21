FourPhase DualFlow Tech Helps Restore Output from Danish North Sea Well

FourPhase, the solids and production performance specialist for the oil and gas sector, on Wednesday said it had successfully deployed its DualFlow solids removal technology for an intervention project with an independent E&P company on the Danish Continental Shelf in the North Sea.

According to the company, the two-month project saw FourPhase’s DualFlow desander system deliver an initial diagnostic intervention to identify and confirm the source of sand from wells on the platform. It did not say who the client was.

"The DualFlow topside solution allowed the largest producing well to be brought back into production by removing sand build-up in the separator and restoring three-phase separation," FourPhase, the company with offices in Aberdeen and Bergen, said.

The solution, FourPhase said, also eliminated the need to frequently change out the produced water pumps. In total, the solution saved the operator an estimated $17m in otherwise lost revenue.

Neil Meldrum, UK Managing Director at FourPhase said: “Ultimately, we helped the customer to bring back a major producing well while enabling them to maintain a safe production rate. By avoiding pigging we delivered a less carbon-intensive option, one that supports the industry's commitment to decarbonization. We take great pride in our technology and we’re delighted to have expanded our customer base to provide services in this region.”

In addition, FourPhase and the operator worked closely to ensure minimal logistical disruption to equipment and crew due to issues related to COVID-19 social distancing and travel restrictions.

"FourPhase plans to explore further work with the operator for digitally enabled, and remote operated solutions to optimize production performance while reducing personnel on board," the company said.