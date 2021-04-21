First Qatari Offshore Well Stimulation Vessel Starts Operations

Qatari shipping and offshore services company Milaha and oilfield services giant Schlumberger held a virtual event to mark the start of operations of the first Qatari-owned offshore well stimulation vessel Halul-48, Milaha said Monday.

The collaboration between the two companies aligns with “Tawteen”, the Supply Chain Localization Program for the energy sector in Qatar, led by Qatar Petroleum, Milaha said.

"The establishment of the Halul-48 offshore stimulation vessel leveraged the respective expertise of both Milaha, the leading Maritime and Logistics Service provider in Qatar and Schlumberger, the leading provider of digital solutions and innovative technologies for the global energy industry," Milaha added.

Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, Milaha President and CEO said: “This Qatar-owned, Qatar-flagged and Qatar-operated offshore oil well stimulation vessel is one of the centerpieces of the five-year joint development agreement between Milaha and Schlumberger.”

"This achievement demonstrates our commitment to enhancing a highly resilient and competitive supply chain and in line with our vision to be the partner of choice to our customers. This program was developed to complement the strategic objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and we are very proud of our joint collaboration with our partner Schlumberger, and grateful to Qatar Petroleum and Qatar Gas for their support,” Al-Mannai added.

“Schlumberger is committed to enabling operational performance and efficiency through localization of supply chain by bringing best-in-class technology and expertise to the Qatari energy sector,” added Amit Singh, Qatar Managing Director at Schlumberger: “We are pleased to commence operations of Halul-48, the first Qatari owned offshore stimulation vessel. Schlumberger is proud of its collaboration with Milaha and looks forward to ongoing contributions to the “Tawteen” program and increasing local participation.”



