Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Semco Maritime to Name Vattenfall's Wind Boss to the Board

April 15, 2021

Gunnar Groebler - Credit: Semco Maritime
Gunnar Groebler - Credit: Semco Maritime

Danish offshore energy services company Semco Maritime said Thursday that Gunnar Groebler would be nominated as a new board member of the company.

With the appointment of Groebler, a German citizen who's worked for the Swedish power firm Vattenfall since 1999, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Area Wind, Semco Maritime looks to strengthen the Board of Directors’ competencies in sustainable energy and technology. 

Gunnar Groebler will replace Andreas Nauen, who resigned in 2020. Nauen is the CEO of the wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, and as of recently the Chairman of WindEurope, an association promoting the use of wind energy in Europe and globally. 

Interestingly, Gunnar Groebler, to be nominated as director at Semco's general meeting on April 20, 2021, chaired WindEurope in 2019-2020. Also, Goebler last year decided to leave Vattenfall for the CEO role in the German steel and technology company Salzgitter AG. He'll take over as CEO on July 1, 2021.

Commenting on his expected Semco appointment, Groebler said: "I look forward to joining Semco Maritime and contributing to the continued development of the Group’s activities in the sustainable energy industry, which is undergoing rapid development in recent years. 

"Semco Maritime has already built up a leading market position and unique expertise in the fields of development, manufacture, and commissioning of offshore substations for offshore wind projects, and the employees’ competencies and experience will be in demand in adjacent areas in the coming years."
 

Energy People Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables People and Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: BP

Gallery: BP's Giant Argos Platform Arrives in Texas
A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, La. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat...


Trending Offshore News

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Respone Boat-Medium boatcrew heads toward a capsized 175-foot commerical lift boat April 13, 2021 searching for people in the water 8 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. The Coast Guard and multiple good Samaritan vessels responded to the capsized vessel and searched for multiple missing people in the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Cutter Glenn Harris)

Six Rescued, Dozen Missing After Lift Boat Capsizes in...
Offshore
Credit: BP

Gallery: BP's Giant Argos Platform Arrives in Texas
Offshore

Insight

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Vattenfall Selects Hvide Sande as Service Port for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Vattenfall Selects Hvide Sande as Service Port for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Woodside, Santos Investors Strike Down Activist's Push for Oil and Gas Operations Wind-down

Woodside, Santos Investors Strike Down Activist's Push for Oil and Gas Operations Wind-down

Semco Maritime to Name Vattenfall's Wind Boss to the Board

Semco Maritime to Name Vattenfall's Wind Boss to the Board

Shell to Produce Majority of Oil and Gas Reserves by 2050. Plays Down Stranded Assets Risk

Shell to Produce Majority of Oil and Gas Reserves by 2050. Plays Down Stranded Assets Risk

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine