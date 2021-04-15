Semco Maritime to Name Vattenfall's Wind Boss to the Board

Danish offshore energy services company Semco Maritime said Thursday that Gunnar Groebler would be nominated as a new board member of the company.

With the appointment of Groebler, a German citizen who's worked for the Swedish power firm Vattenfall since 1999, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Area Wind, Semco Maritime looks to strengthen the Board of Directors’ competencies in sustainable energy and technology.

Gunnar Groebler will replace Andreas Nauen, who resigned in 2020. Nauen is the CEO of the wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, and as of recently the Chairman of WindEurope, an association promoting the use of wind energy in Europe and globally.

Interestingly, Gunnar Groebler, to be nominated as director at Semco's general meeting on April 20, 2021, chaired WindEurope in 2019-2020. Also, Goebler last year decided to leave Vattenfall for the CEO role in the German steel and technology company Salzgitter AG. He'll take over as CEO on July 1, 2021.

Commenting on his expected Semco appointment, Groebler said: "I look forward to joining Semco Maritime and contributing to the continued development of the Group’s activities in the sustainable energy industry, which is undergoing rapid development in recent years.

"Semco Maritime has already built up a leading market position and unique expertise in the fields of development, manufacture, and commissioning of offshore substations for offshore wind projects, and the employees’ competencies and experience will be in demand in adjacent areas in the coming years."

