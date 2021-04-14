Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

Emerson, industry digital transformation solutions provider, said Tuesday it has successfully migrated Spanish oil company Repsol's exploration data - some 90 terabytes - to the cloud.

Cloud capabilities enable companies to securely store the data that powers vital analytics, helping optimize operations and achieve higher levels of performance, Emerson says.

"Migration to the cloud proved to be a cost-effective alternative for Repsol, eliminating the need to invest in new hardware, and increasing collaboration, visualisation capabilities, and performance for its exploration activities. During the three-month project, the team migrated Emerson’s E&P software suite and approximately 90 terabytes of data from Repsol’s on-premises locations in Houston and Madrid to the cloud," Emerson explained.

"After only one hour of onboarding, users were up and running, and benefitting from working in a cloud environment. Since completion of the project, Repsol has seen improved performance. Repsol’s globally distributed asset teams are making decisions and achieving results faster using the data, as well as collaborating more effectively across projects," Emerson said.

The movement to the cloud is part of the ambitious digitization program that Repsol is carrying out.

"Using Emerson’s optimized approach for migrating its software and data, the project was accomplished with no work disruption. Repsol geoscientists were able to leave work on Friday and return on Monday to a new environment, with no downtime or lost data," Emerson said.

"As one of our closest collaborative partners, we worked hand-in-hand with Repsol to perform a seamless migration from one environment to another,” said Steve Santy, president of E&P software at Emerson. “Our team has developed a customized approach specifically aimed at optimising the migration of our solutions and our clients’ data to the cloud in a way that is transparent to users. Simply put, our tools and services make it fast and easy to migrate to the cloud, with minimal impact on users.”



