IKM Acona Hires Havila PSV

April 14, 2021

Credit: Piet Geertse
Credit: Piet Geertse

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has secured a contract for its platform supply vessel Havila Borg.

The contract is with IKM Acona AS, a company providing well management and engineering services for the oil and gas industry.

IKM Acona, created last year after IKM bought Acona, will take 78.60 meters long, Havila Borg is for one well, with the contract period estimated at between 35 to 90 days.

IKM Acona has the right to exercise options to extend the contract for the 2009-built vessel for up to two additional wells, estimated to up to 9 months, Havila Shipping said.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to IKM Acona, seeking more info on the project where the Havila Borg will be deployed. We will update the article with any response we may receive.

Offshore Energy Vessels Activity Europe

Credit: Ocergy

Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

At Brazil's Petrobras, a 'Spartan' Military Man Takes the Reins

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

One Dead, a Dozen Missing, Six Rescued After Lift Boat Capsizes off Louisiana

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Total Delays Offshore Drilling Plans in South Africa

Emerson Moves Repsol's Exploration Data to the Cloud

