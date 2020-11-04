IKM Group Acquires Acona

Norway's IKM Group said Wednesday it has acquired 100% shares in the Norwegian offshore oil and gas consultancy Acona.

Acona provides services within Well Management and Engineering, Environmental & HSEQ&Risk Services, Field Development, and Consultancy Services.

The company has more than 100 personnel, located in Stavanger and Oslo. Turnover for 2019 was approximately 260 million NOK (USD 27,8 million).

IKM Group, which employs about 2.500 persons within 45 companies in 12 regions, said that Acona added complementary services to several IKM companies, such as IKM Ocean Design, a service provider within the development and design of offshore subsea fields, and IKM Consultants, a consultancy company.

The company will be named IKM Acona AS. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.