Aquaterra Energy Bags its Largest Riser Analysis Contract

Offshore engineering firm Aquaterra Energy has said it has won its largest riser analysis contract to date, with an unnamed "major Middle Eastern operator."

Under the five-year agreement, Aquaterra will provide green and brownfield riser analysis. Combined with other recent project wins in the Middle East, Aquaterra Energy will now deliver an estimated £1m of riser analysis work over the five-year period, Aquaterra Energy said.

Acting as a primary riser analysis supplier, Aquaterra Energy will manage and deliver multiple scopes of long-term work using its in-house analysis teams. Located in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, the contracts incorporate a wide range of recurring brownfield riser analysis projects, with future greenfield opportunities. The brownfield platform modification projects include slot recovery, slot addition and assisting the development of inspection program of existing conductors, Aquaterra Energy said.

Martin Harrop, Riser Analysis Manager at Aquaterra Energy, comments on the projects delivered to date: "With the region shifting its focus to aging infrastructure, there is a growing appetite for experienced riser analysts amongst operators. As the operations are often non-standard, we have been working closely with our client's engineers to find solutions to challenging operational concerns. Our analysis has generated many cost-saving, operational and decarbonization benefits for our clients in the region.”

Andrew McDowell, Operations Director at Aquaterra Energy adds: “The Middle East is embarking on its next stage as an oil and gas producing region. Operators are now continuing to invest in new projects but also finding themselves with a glut of legacy assets coming to end-of-life from earlier generations of investment. To safely and efficiently maximize output, our expert riser analysts are perfectly placed to support operators with both green and brownfield projects. With a long-term contract in place, I see this as the start of a major period of growth for us in the region.”