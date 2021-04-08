Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Archer Bags Long-term Wireline Services Work with ConocoPhillips in Norway

April 8, 2021

Illustration - ConocoPhillips' Ekofisk Field - Credit: ConocoPhillips
Illustration - ConocoPhillips' Ekofisk Field - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Oilfield and drilling services provider Archer has won a long-term frame agreement with ConocoPhillips for work offshore Norway.

Under the five-year agreement, Archer will provide wireline services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Also, Archer said the deal made it "the largest mechanical intervention company on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with an estimated total contract backlog of NOK 3.5 billion [412,6 million]."

The contract is for an initial five-year period starting in the second quarter, 2021, and includes additional optional periods.

