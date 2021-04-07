Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vantage Drilling Taps ICM Group for Offshore Training Services

April 7, 2021

A Vantage Drilling drillship - Credit: Vantage Drilling
A Vantage Drilling drillship - Credit: Vantage Drilling

Offshore drilling consultancy and training firm ICM Group has won a contract with drilling contractor Vantage Drilling to provide onboard regulatory and crane training services. 

According to ICM Group, the long-term agreement covers the majority of ICM’s training programs to support Vantage Drilling’s onboard training requirements. 

ICM said that it would ensure that all employees are trained as per industry standards and in line with the safety procedures set by Vantage Drilling and its clients.

Per ICM, the company has, since 2019, accomplished "numerous" training programs for Vantage Drilling.

Asked for more details about the contract Niek Van Leeuwen, Managing Director - ICM Group said the contract would concern all Vantage Drilling’s onboard regulatory (HSE) and Crane training requirements, encompassing the Vantage's overall drilling rig fleet including the recently added Seadrill rigs under management.

The value of the contract is confidential between the parties.

Drilling Industry News Rigs Training

