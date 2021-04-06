Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Qatar Petroleum Farms Into Shell's Deepwater Blocks Offshore Namibia

April 6, 2021

Credit: QP
Qatar Petroleum has signed a deal with oil major Shell to become a partner in two exploration blocks offshore Namibia.

Under the deal, for which financial details were not disclosed, Qatar Petroleum will hold a 45% participating interest in the PEL 39 exploration license pertaining to Block 2913A and Block 2914B, while Shell will hold a 45% interest, and the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) will hold the remaining 10% interest. Shell is the operator of the two offshore blocks.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said, “With this second exploration and production sharing agreement in Namibia, we are pleased to expand our exploration footprint in the country and to further strengthen our presence in the southern Africa region. 

"Working on these promising and prospective blocks with our valued long-term partner, Shell, is another step in our stride towards achieving our international growth strategy. We look forward to working together with the Namibian Government, NAMCOR and Shell on these blocks.”

This is Qatar Petroleum’s second exploration license in Namibia. In August 2019, Qatar Petroleum entered into agreements for participating in blocks 2913B and 2912 offshore Namibia.

The PEL 39 blocks are located offshore Namibia in ultra-deep-water depths of about 2,500 m, covering an area of approximately 12,300 km2.

Energy Deepwater Industry News Activity Africa

