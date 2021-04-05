Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

HydraWell Nets P&A Work at PSE Kinsale Energy's Decom Project in Ireland

April 5, 2021

Kinsale Bravo - Image Credit: PSE Kinsale Energy
Kinsale Bravo - Image Credit: PSE Kinsale Energy

PSE Kinsale Energy, a Petronas subsidiary working to decommission its Kinsale area offshore gas fields in Ireland, has awarded a contract to HydraWell to support the project.

PSE Kinsale Energy last July said that the Kinsale area offshore gas fields in Ireland had officially ceased production after more than 40 years online, setting the stage for the decommissioning work to begin. 

"We are delighted to announce, we have been awarded a multi-year contract by PSE Kinsale Energy to support a major decommissioning project in Ireland," HydraWell, a company specializing in offshore well plugging and abandonment, said.

HydraWell said it would deploy its Perforate, Wash and Cement system, designed for specialist wellbore applications, on approximately 15 wells across PSE Kinsale Energy’s Celtic Sea assets as part of the two-year campaign.  It did not share details on the value of the contract.

"PSE Kinsale Energy initially deployed our [Perforate, Wash and Cement] technology on a well in December last year and, due to the achieved success, PSE Kinsale Energy will continue to work with us on up to 75% of the remaining P&A activities." 

Calum Smith, HydraWell UK Operations Manager, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by PSE Kinsale Energy and to be working with AGR Well Management as the lead contractor, which will allow us to continue supporting their substantial P&A requirements in the completion of this major decommissioning project."

 According to Smith, the company's Perforate, Wash, and Cement technology has the potential to slash the operational sequence by up to six days when compared to the conventional section milling alternative. 

"The increased efficiency benefits help to reduce environmental impact as well as the potential to reduce operating costs by up to millions of pounds," he said.

Technology Energy Drilling Activity Europe Decommissioning

Related Offshore News

© Alexisaj / Adobe Stock

Biden Administration Aims for US Leadership in Offshore...
Sangomar FPSO Render - Image Credit: Woodside

Lukoil Pulls Out of Sangomar Race as it Decides Not to...

Insight

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Money, Time and Politics: How Pemex's Wings got Clipped on Production Goals

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

2021: A Year of Offshore Energy Potential

2021: A Year of Offshore Energy Potential

Oil Falls Below $64 on Rising Iran, OPEC+ Production

Oil Falls Below $64 on Rising Iran, OPEC+ Production

Sangomar FPSO Construction Starts in China

Sangomar FPSO Construction Starts in China

Total Won't Stop Gas Production in Myanmar. Says Abandoning Offshore Field Would Hurt Workers, Cities

Total Won't Stop Gas Production in Myanmar. Says Abandoning Offshore Field Would Hurt Workers, Cities

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine