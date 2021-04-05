HydraWell Nets P&A Work at PSE Kinsale Energy's Decom Project in Ireland

PSE Kinsale Energy, a Petronas subsidiary working to decommission its Kinsale area offshore gas fields in Ireland, has awarded a contract to HydraWell to support the project.

PSE Kinsale Energy last July said that the Kinsale area offshore gas fields in Ireland had officially ceased production after more than 40 years online, setting the stage for the decommissioning work to begin.

"We are delighted to announce, we have been awarded a multi-year contract by PSE Kinsale Energy to support a major decommissioning project in Ireland," HydraWell, a company specializing in offshore well plugging and abandonment, said.

HydraWell said it would deploy its Perforate, Wash and Cement system, designed for specialist wellbore applications, on approximately 15 wells across PSE Kinsale Energy’s Celtic Sea assets as part of the two-year campaign. It did not share details on the value of the contract.

"PSE Kinsale Energy initially deployed our [Perforate, Wash and Cement] technology on a well in December last year and, due to the achieved success, PSE Kinsale Energy will continue to work with us on up to 75% of the remaining P&A activities."

Calum Smith, HydraWell UK Operations Manager, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract by PSE Kinsale Energy and to be working with AGR Well Management as the lead contractor, which will allow us to continue supporting their substantial P&A requirements in the completion of this major decommissioning project."

According to Smith, the company's Perforate, Wash, and Cement technology has the potential to slash the operational sequence by up to six days when compared to the conventional section milling alternative.

"The increased efficiency benefits help to reduce environmental impact as well as the potential to reduce operating costs by up to millions of pounds," he said.