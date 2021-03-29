Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Woodmac: Wind Industry Could Install Around 1 TW of New Capacity by 2030

March 29, 2021

Image by DJ/Adobestock
Image by DJ/Adobestock

The global wind industry could install nearly 1 terawatt (TW) of new capacity between now and 2030, with much of that added by China, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Monday.

China's target of having 1,200 GW of wind and solar by 2030 could result in 408 GW of new wind capacity from 2021 to 2030, almost half of the global total, the report said.

The rest of the Asia Pacific region could add 126 GW to 2030, with India accounting for half of that, while Europe's decarbonization plans could add 248 GW of new wind capacity.

The extension of a production tax credit in the United States could bring 35 GW of new capacity from 2021 to 2023. From 2024 to the end of the decade, new U.S. offshore capacity is expected to average 4.5 GW per year, the report said.

Wood Mackenzie said a record 114 gigawatts (GW) of capacity was added worldwide last year, up by 82% year on year. China accounted for 72 GW, while the rest of the world added almost 43 GW in 2020, a 15% increase.

A report by the Global Wind Energy Council last week said 93 GW of new capacity being installed in 2020 but the world needed at least 180 GW of new wind energy every year to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

MV Falcon transporting jack-up barge JB 118 from Abu Dhabi, UAE to Guangzhou

OHT Sees Uptick in Demand to Transport Offshore Wind...
Credit: BW Offshore (Screenshot)

Santos Sanctions $3.6B Barossa Offshore Development in...


Trending Offshore News

Artist’s impression of Sofia Wind Farm’s HVDC offshore converter platform

Sembcorp Marine, GE Firm Up $826M Sofia Offshore Wind Farm...
Energy
Credit:Oceloti/AdobeStock

Subsea 7 Forms Floating Wind JV with Simply Blue Energy
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

BV, Nexans Team Up Reduce Risks Related to Offshore Wind Cables

BV, Nexans Team Up Reduce Risks Related to Offshore Wind Cables

Qatar Petroleum to Take Full Control of Qatargas 1

Qatar Petroleum to Take Full Control of Qatargas 1

Scottish Renewables Names Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager

Scottish Renewables Names Energy Transition and Supply Chain Manager

Sapura Energy Refinances $2.5B in Debt

Sapura Energy Refinances $2.5B in Debt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine