Subsea 7 Forms Floating Wind JV with Simply Blue Energy

Offshore installation contractor Subsea 7 has entered into a joint venture with Ireland-based marine developer Simply Blue Energy, to further develop its Salamander floating wind farm concept, off the northeast coast of Scotland.

"Salamander is a pre-commercial project of up to 200MW that will combine Simply Blue Energy’s experience in floating wind developments in the Celtic Sea, with Subsea 7’s expertise in delivering offshore energy projects in Scotland," Subsea 7 said.

As the concept matures, it is anticipated that a strategic investor will be sought to support the execution of the project.

John Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Subsea 7 said: “Subsea 7 believes that floating wind has an important role to play in the energy transition and a low carbon future. We look forward to working with Simply Blue Energy on this exciting project.”