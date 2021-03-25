Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Harvey Gulf Wins GoM Contracts with Shell, Marubeni

March 25, 2021

File Image: Harvey Gulf
U.S. offshore vessel operator Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has won contracts for two of its Gulf of Mexico vessels.

The first scope is for Marubeni Oil & Gas Inc. and will utilize the Harvey Intervention vessel for a project that includes hydrate remediation, removing and replacing HFLs, a tree pod change out, and, finally, a marine life survey.

The second scope will be for Shell, where Harvey will use its Harvey Blue Sea vessel for a term flotel project. Harvey did not provide further details on the Shell project, nor on the contract values.

Harvey Blue-Sea, delivered in 2017, has 150 berths, all in one - or two-person rooms, 13,000 sq. ft. of deck space, a 24’ x 24’moon pool, and an S61 (Heavy) Helideck. 

Earlier this week, on Monday, Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions said it had won a contract with the U.S. Navy for its Harvey Deep Sea vessel. The contract is valued at four million dollars. 

