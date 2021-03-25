Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

EnQuest 'Confident' of Securing Refinancing Needed for Golden Eagle Acquisition

March 25, 2021

(File Photo: EnQuest)
(File Photo: EnQuest)

British North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest is "confident" it will secure a refinancing deal needed to buy an additional 10,000 barrels per day of output capacity, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 43% drop in free cash flow in 2020.

Last month, EnQuest agreed to buy Suncor's 27% stake in the Golden Eagle fields for $325 million on the back of a planned debt refinancing and equity raise.

EnQuest, which has a market capitalization of around $468 million based on its closing share price on Wednesday, said its net debt stood at just under $1.3 billion at the end of December, down from just over $1.4 billion a year earlier. It said it cut its operational expenses by 37% in 2020 to $329 million, while free cash flow fell to $211 million.

"Securing lenders' commitment to a new senior secured facility in conjunction with the Golden Eagle acquisition remains on track and the directors are confident of a successful outcome," EnQuest said in a statement.

The debt facility stands at $352 million and expires in October.

"In the unlikely event the Suncor acquisition does not complete, the directors are also confident they will be able to negotiate a new facility based on the group’s existing asset base or alternative financing arrangements such as a prepayment facility would be available to bridge any shortfall," EnQuest said.

In 2021, EnQuest forecasts output of 46,000-52,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with its current portfolio.

It has hedged 5 million barrels of its production at an average floor price of $55 a barrel, it said.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Activity Europe UKCS

Related Offshore News

Credit: BW Offshore (Screenshot)

Santos, BW Offshore Sign $4,6B Barossa FPSO Deal

UK: Offshore Wind Industry to Support Almost 70,000 Jobs...

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Keel Laid for Jan De Nul's Giant Offshore Installation Unit

Keel Laid for Jan De Nul's Giant Offshore Installation Unit

Sval Energi Wraps $300M Edison Norge Buy

Sval Energi Wraps $300M Edison Norge Buy

Offshore Galore! Wind Farms Go on the Block as Valuations Spike

Offshore Galore! Wind Farms Go on the Block as Valuations Spike

ConocoPhillips Orders Eldfisk North Subsea Production System from Aker Solutions

ConocoPhillips Orders Eldfisk North Subsea Production System from Aker Solutions

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine