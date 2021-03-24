HST Orders Three Crew Transfer Vessels

UK-based offshore crew transfer vessels provider High Speed Transfers (HST) said Wednesday it had ordered three new crew transfer vessels.

The company ordered two BARTech 30 CTVs from marine engineering consultancy, BAR Technologies, and an additional hybrid Chartwell 24, with BAR Technologies’ Foil Optimised Stability System (FOSS) from Chartwell Marine. The vessels will be built at Diverse Marine, on the Isle of Wight, UK.

"As offshore wind technology continues to evolve, and projects are developed further out to sea, the operational profiles that wind farm operators require have become diversified. Versatile fleets have become increasingly prized in the race to scale the sector in new markets. Equally, as decarbonizing the vessel supply chain becomes a key imperative for wind farm owners and operators, BAR Technologies’ CTV is set to provide HST with fuel – and therefore emissions – savings of up to 30%," HST said.

Tom Nevin, CEO, High Speed Transfers, said: “Offshore wind owners and operators have shown a real appetite for efficient, low-carbon vessel platforms. It is exciting to work with vessel designers such as BAR Technologies and Chartwell Marine who understand what the industry needs and have the expertise to deliver next-generation designs without overcomplicating the vessels. BAR Technologies’ FOSS is fast becoming a ‘must have’ and we are keen to demonstrate the capabilities of our new vessels to the market.”