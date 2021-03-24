Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

HST Orders Three Crew Transfer Vessels

March 24, 2021

Credit: HST
Credit: HST

UK-based offshore crew transfer vessels provider High Speed Transfers (HST) said Wednesday it had ordered three new crew transfer vessels.

The company ordered two BARTech 30 CTVs from marine engineering consultancy, BAR Technologies, and an additional hybrid Chartwell 24, with BAR Technologies’ Foil Optimised Stability System (FOSS) from Chartwell Marine. The vessels will be built at Diverse Marine, on the Isle of Wight, UK.

"As offshore wind technology continues to evolve, and projects are developed further out to sea, the operational profiles that wind farm operators require have become diversified. Versatile fleets have become increasingly prized in the race to scale the sector in new markets. Equally, as decarbonizing the vessel supply chain becomes a key imperative for wind farm owners and operators, BAR Technologies’ CTV is set to provide HST with fuel – and therefore emissions – savings of up to 30%," HST said.

Tom Nevin, CEO, High Speed Transfers, said: “Offshore wind owners and operators have shown a real appetite for efficient, low-carbon vessel platforms. It is exciting to work with vessel designers such as BAR Technologies and Chartwell Marine who understand what the industry needs and have the expertise to deliver next-generation designs without overcomplicating the vessels. BAR Technologies’ FOSS is fast becoming a ‘must have’ and we are keen to demonstrate the capabilities of our new vessels to the market.”

 

Offshore Energy Vessels Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit: BW Offshore (Screenshot)

Santos, BW Offshore Sign $4,6B Barossa FPSO Deal
The Hywind Scotland wind farm. (Photo: Øyvind Gravås / Woldcam)

UK: Equinor's Floating Wind Farm Sets New Record


Trending Offshore News

Credit: RWE

RWE Sanctions Development of 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind...
Energy
Credit: BW Offshore (Screenshot)

Santos, BW Offshore Sign $4,6B Barossa FPSO Deal
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Petronas Becomes First Company to Produce LNG from Two FLNG Units

Petronas Becomes First Company to Produce LNG from Two FLNG Units

Fourteen US States Sue Biden Administration Over Oil and Gas Leasing Pause

Fourteen US States Sue Biden Administration Over Oil and Gas Leasing Pause

Equinor Gets Nod to Use Transocean Semi at Gullfaks Field

Equinor Gets Nod to Use Transocean Semi at Gullfaks Field

Rovco's Robotics Spin-off Vaarst Open for Business

Rovco's Robotics Spin-off Vaarst Open for Business

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine