Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vaalco's CFO to Retire

March 19, 2021

Vaalco's CFO Elizabeth Prochnow
Vaalco's CFO Elizabeth Prochnow

Africa-focused oil and gas firm Vaalco Energy said Friday its Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Prochnow has elected to retire effective March 31, 2021.  

Vaalco said that Prochnow's departure was not related to any issues regarding strategy, financial disclosures, accounting or legal matters, or any disagreements with management or the Board. 

"The company has initiated an executive search to fill the Chief Financial Officer position. Following Ms. Prochnow's retirement, Jason J. Doornik, Vaalco's Chief Accounting Officer and Controller, will serve as principal financial officer until a new Chief Financial Officer has been named," Vaalco said.

Prochnow was named Chief Financial Officer of the U.S.-based company on April 1, 2019, and before that served as Vaalco's Chief Accounting Officer since joining the Company in March 2015.

Cary Bounds, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We wish Liz the very best in her retirement as she plans to spend time traveling with her husband who has also recently retired and spend more time with her family. Liz has had a very meaningful impact on Vaalco during her six years with us and has been an integral member of our management team.  She played a significant role in our financial transformation in the last three years and was instrumental in our recent acquisition of an additional interest in Etame.  We will all miss Liz's financial and strategic insight."

As reported in February, Vaalco completed the acquisition of Sasol's stake in the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon. The acquisition of Sasol's 27.8% working interest in the Etame Marin block increased Vaalco's working interest to 58.8% and nearly doubled Vaalco's total net production and reserves.

Vaalco paid $29.6 million in cash to Sasol, taking into account the agreed-upon transaction price of $44 million, the deposit already paid, and post-effective date adjustments, with a future contingent payment of up to $5 million. The companies first announced the agreement in November 2020.

People Africa People and Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: Hess

INEOS E&P to Buy Hess Denmark for $150 Million
OPL 245 location - Credit: Eni

Eni, Shell Acquitted in Nigerian Oil Block Graft Case


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts...
Energy
Credit: Hess

INEOS E&P to Buy Hess Denmark for $150 Million
Energy

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Medco Taps Uzma's MMSVS for Bualuang Field Work

Medco Taps Uzma's MMSVS for Bualuang Field Work

Siemens Energy to Deliver Topside Modules for MISC-built FPSO

Siemens Energy to Deliver Topside Modules for MISC-built FPSO

Equinor Sees Drop in Emissions in 2020

Equinor Sees Drop in Emissions in 2020

Mexico: Government to Absorb Pemex Debt Payments

Mexico: Government to Absorb Pemex Debt Payments

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine