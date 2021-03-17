Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Awards 10-Month Contract for Eidesvik's Platform Supplier

March 17, 2021

Viking Queen - Image credit:Paul Misje/MarineTraffic
Viking Queen - Image credit:Paul Misje/MarineTraffic

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract with Equinor for the platform supply vessel Viking Queen.

Eidesvik said Wednesday the new contract would start in April  2021.  The contract will begin in direct continuation of the current contract with Equinor. 

The new firm contract period for the 2008-built, LNG-powered platform supplier is 10 months, with options for further extensions. 

Eidesvik Offshore, based in Bømlo, between Haugesund and Bergen, did not share the financial details of the contract.

Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt

Reuters: Germany Bets U.S. Will Make the Best of 'Bad...
Credit: North Star

VIDEO: North Star to Deliver SOV Trio for Dogger Bank Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Image by KingmaPhotos/AdobeStock

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts...
Energy
Noble Sam Croft - Credit: Robby Norman/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana to See Record Number of Offshore Wells Drilled in...
Deepwater

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

TIMELINE: Nigerian Offshore Oil Block Deal Scandal

TIMELINE: Nigerian Offshore Oil Block Deal Scandal

Nigeria Disappointed as Shell, Eni Acquitted in Oil Block Bribery Case

Nigeria Disappointed as Shell, Eni Acquitted in Oil Block Bribery Case

Eni, Shell Acquitted in Nigerian Oil Block Graft Case

Eni, Shell Acquitted in Nigerian Oil Block Graft Case

Guyana's First Offshore Oil Field Now at Full Output Capacity, President Says

Guyana's First Offshore Oil Field Now at Full Output Capacity, President Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine