Equinor Awards 10-Month Contract for Eidesvik's Platform Supplier

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract with Equinor for the platform supply vessel Viking Queen.

Eidesvik said Wednesday the new contract would start in April 2021. The contract will begin in direct continuation of the current contract with Equinor.

The new firm contract period for the 2008-built, LNG-powered platform supplier is 10 months, with options for further extensions.

Eidesvik Offshore, based in Bømlo, between Haugesund and Bergen, did not share the financial details of the contract.