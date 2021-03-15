Bechtel, Hexicon in UK Floating Wind Team-up

Engineering and construction firm Bechtel is partnering with windfarm developer Hexicon to demonstrate innovative twin-turbine floating offshore wind technology for large-scale floating power generation projects off the coast of the U.K.

"The floating technology could be a game-changer in offshore power generation as it can be deployed in deep waters at a lower cost of energy than other solutions, this is essential to the industry that currently relies on shallow water platforms that are fixed to the seabed," Bechtel said..

"Positive results from this demonstration project will further bolster the UK as a world leader in offshore wind generation and support the Government's path to generate 40GW of offshore wind power by 2030," Bechtel said Monday.

"Our technology is one of a handful of solutions that can support deepwater offshore wind projects, which will massively increase the potential for offshore wind power generation, said Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon.

"The UK has shown great initiative in this industry and we are delighted to have world-leading construction and engineering company Bechtel to help us deploy our innovative twin-turbine floating foundation in British waters. This will be good for the UK and beyond, as the world's demand for clean energy solutions continues to grow exponentially."

"The initial partnership will draw on Bechtel's engineering, construction, and project financing expertise to develop the design and constructability of the offshore wind facility. In addition to demonstrating a 35 to 40MW floating wind project, the team will also establish how the technology could be brought to market and explore the roles that local suppliers could play in shipbuilding, mooring, and installations, as well as the long-term serving needs of floating offshore wind," Bechtel said.

"We are delighted to be supporting Hexicon to bring their important technology to the market, said George Whittaker, Bechtel business development manager. "As a company that has a long history solving complex engineering problems, including in the offshore industries, we are confident that this technology is possible and could be a real game-changer for the renewables market."