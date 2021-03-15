Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bechtel, Hexicon in UK Floating Wind Team-up

March 15, 2021

Credit: Bechtel
Credit: Bechtel

Engineering and construction firm Bechtel is partnering with windfarm developer Hexicon to demonstrate innovative twin-turbine floating offshore wind technology for large-scale floating power generation projects off the coast of the U.K. 

"The floating technology could be a game-changer in offshore power generation as it can be deployed in deep waters at a lower cost of energy than other solutions, this is essential to the industry that currently relies on shallow water platforms that are fixed to the seabed," Bechtel said..

"Positive results from this demonstration project will further bolster the UK as a world leader in offshore wind generation and support the Government's path to generate 40GW of offshore wind power by 2030," Bechtel said Monday.

"Our technology is one of a handful of solutions that can support deepwater offshore wind projects, which will massively increase the potential for offshore wind power generation, said Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon. 

"The UK has shown great initiative in this industry and we are delighted to have world-leading construction and engineering company Bechtel to help us deploy our innovative twin-turbine floating foundation in British waters. This will be good for the UK and beyond, as the world's demand for clean energy solutions continues to grow exponentially."

"The initial partnership will draw on Bechtel's engineering, construction, and project financing expertise to develop the design and constructability of the offshore wind facility. In addition to demonstrating a 35 to 40MW floating wind project, the team will also establish how the technology could be brought to market and explore the roles that local suppliers could play in shipbuilding, mooring, and installations, as well as the long-term serving needs of floating offshore wind," Bechtel said.

"We are delighted to be supporting Hexicon to bring their important technology to the market, said George Whittaker, Bechtel business development manager. "As a company that has a long history solving complex engineering problems, including in the offshore industries, we are confident that this technology is possible and could be a real game-changer for the renewables market."

 

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: namning/AdobeStock

Oil Prices: Brent Hits $70
Credit: Babcock

CHC to Acquire Babcock's Oil & Gas Helicopter Business

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Strong Offshore Wind Lifts U.S. Maritime, Port, and Logistics Companies

Current News

Vår Energi Gets Nod to Use Marulk Field Subsea Infrastructure Until 2030 End

Vår Energi Gets Nod to Use Marulk Field Subsea Infrastructure Until 2030 End

Bechtel, Hexicon in UK Floating Wind Team-up

Bechtel, Hexicon in UK Floating Wind Team-up

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts over Bribery Case

ADNOC Suspends Petrofac from Competing for New Contracts over Bribery Case

Edda Wind Orders Two More Offshore Wind Support Vessels. Plans IPO

Edda Wind Orders Two More Offshore Wind Support Vessels. Plans IPO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine