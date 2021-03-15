VIDEO: New Marine Survey Firm Nicola Offshore Open for Business

A new company called Nicola Offshore specializing in marine survey campaigns and on-demand missions has started operations from its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany on Monday.

According to the company's press statement, Nicola Offshore was established to service the more complex and specialist aspects of marine surveying, including underwater object detection, unexploded ordnance (UXO), and subsea cable investigations, as well as pre- and post-dredging reports.

The company is a joint venture between Nicola Engineering GmbH, a German marine survey provider and ProMarine BV, a Dutch workboat manufacturer.

(Credit: Nicola Offshore)

"Fulfilling its laser-sharp focus of providing fast-turnaround surveys for offshore oil and gas, and renewable energy clients, Nicola Offshore has developed an advanced marine data acquisition platform based on ProMarine fast workboats fitted with the unique integrated Hydrographic Survey System (iHSS) from marine data acquisition specialist, Subsea Europe Services GmbH," Nicola Offshore said.

Andres Nicola, CEO of Nicola Engineering said, “We have noticed a significant upturn in requests for unplanned multibeam echo sounder-based surveys especially around offshore wind farms, and are confident that establishing a team to specialize in producing high-quality data in these challenging conditions is the most effective way to meet the specialized needs.”

Daniel Esser, Managing Director of Nicola Offshore added, “We are building capabilities to tackle the toughest survey projects that demand speed and agility to collect high-quality data while meeting strict deadlines, often under extreme conditions. The team we have put together has the drive, expertise, and experience to respond to the most daunting challenges in marine survey.”



