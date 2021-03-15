CNOOC Starts Production from Caofeidian 6-4 Offshore Oil Field

China's CNOOC on Monday said it had started production from the Caofeidian 6-4 offshore oil field in the Bohai bay, China.

The Caofeidian 6-4 oilfield is located in the Midwest of Bohai, with an average water depth of about 20 meters.

"In addition to fully utilizing the existing processing facilities of Nanpu 35-2 oilfield and Qinhuangdao 32-6 oilfield, the project has built a new central platform," CNOOC said.

A total of 42 development wells are planned, including 30 production wells, 12 water injection wells and water source wells. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 15,000 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023.

"Guided by the vision of green development, Caofeidian 6-4 oilfield will actively promote green and low-carbon production. After putting into production, the project will achieve zero discharge of production and living sewage into the sea," CNOOC said.

Furthermore, CNOOC said that with the introduction of onshore power engineering, it is estimated that about 16,000 tons of standard coal will be saved, and about 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide will be reduced annually. CNOOC Limited holds a 100% interest in Caofeidian 6-4 oilfield and acts as the operator.