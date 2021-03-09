Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seacat Nets Long-Term Charter for Seacat Rainbow at Beatrice Wind Farm

March 9, 2021

Credit: Seacat
Credit: Seacat

UK-based offshore vessel operator Seacat Services has said that its recently launched catamaran Seacat Rainbow has gone straight on to a long-term charter at the Beatrice offshore wind farm.

Seacat Rainbow will support Operations & Maintenance activity for the service team working at the Beatrice offshore wind farm, joining its sister vessel Seacat Weatherly, which is currently on a charter with wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

Both vessels are Chartwell 24 catamaran designs by naval architect Chartwell Marine. Each vessel can accommodate 24 industrial personnel, alongside four crew. They feature advanced engine and hull design, a large foredeck and safety features such as step-free access, sliding handrails and unrestricted visibility from the wheelhouse.

The 588MW, 84 turbine Beatrice offshore wind farm is located approximately 13km from the Caithness coast in the Outer Moray Firth. It entered operation in June 2019.  The wind farm is operated by SSE Renewables, on behalf of its joint venture partners Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Red Rock Power Limited, from its base at Wick Harbour on the northeast coast of Scotland.

