Solstad Offshore CSVs Net Offshore Wind, Seismic Survey Contracts

March 4, 2021

Credit: Solstad
Credit: Solstad

Norwegian offshore vessel provider Solstad Offshore said Thursday it had won new contracts for two of its subsea construction vessels (CSV), the Normand Fortress and the Normand Mermaid, in offshore wind and seismic sectors, respectively.

The CSV Normand Fortress has secured a contract with the UK-based contractor Manor Renewable Energy for operation on a UK offshore wind farm. 

The contract is scheduled to start in October 2021, in continuation of the former announced contract with MHI Vestas, keeping the vessel
fully utilized into 1Q 2022.

As for the CSV Normand Mermaid, Solstad did not reveal the name of the client. It said the vessel had won a deal with an international seabed
seismic company. 

"The vessel will be used for their deep-water Ocean Bottom Node baseline survey project offshore Angola. The project will commence in 2Q 2021," Solstad Offshore said. 

Combined utilization for the two contracts is expected to be around 300 days, Solstad Offshore added.

In recent Angola-related seismic survey news, Oslo-listed seismic services company Magseis Fairfield said in February it had won a contract in Angola with an unnamed "major international energy company" for a deep-water Ocean Bottom Node baseline survey (3D). The project is expected to start in Q2-2021 and run for approximately three months.


