Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted, GIP JV Sells Hornsea 1 Transmission Assets to DTP

March 4, 2021

Offshore substation at Hornsea 1 Offshore Wind Farm
Offshore substation at Hornsea 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Hornsea 1 Limited, a joint venture owned by Ørsted (50 %) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) (50 %), which operates the giant Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm, located 120km off the Yorkshire Coast, the UK, has struck a deal to sell its transmission assets.

Ørsted said Thursday that the JV had signed an agreement to sell the transmission assets to Diamond Transmission Partners Hornsea One Limited ('DTP').

DTP is a partnership between Diamond Transmission Corporation Limited, a Mitsubishi subsidiary, and Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. 

The transmission assets hold an asset value of GBP 1.175 billion (~USD 1,63 billion). 

The assets include the onshore substation, export cables, the offshore reactive compensation substation (RCS), and three offshore substations. The divestment takes place in accordance with the offshore transmission owner ('OFTO') regime.

In February 2020, following a competitive tender, Ofgem, the UK government regulator for gas and electricity markets, selected DTP as preferred bidder for the offshore transmission licence for the Hornsea 1 Offshore Wind Farm. 

Ørsted will provide DTP with operations and maintenance services for the transmission assets under a long-term agreement. 

Hornsea 1 is an offshore wind farm in the UK, located approximately 120 km off the Yorkshire coast. The wind farm consists of 174 Siemens Gamesa 7 MW wind turbines with an overall capacity of 1,218 MW, enough to power more than one million British homes.

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Offshore substation at Hornsea 1 Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted, GIP JV Sells Hornsea 1 Transmission Assets to DTP
Noble Tom Prosser (Photo: Noble Corporation)

Santos Books Noble Jack-Up to Drill Near Dorado Field in...


Trending Offshore News

Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

Guyana: ExxonMobil Moves Drillship Away from Bulletwood...
Energy
Credit: hro1980/AdobeStock

ABS: U.S. Offshore Wind Vessel Demand Set to Soar
Offshore

Insight

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

MARKET: Why Don’t OSVs Get Scrapped?

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Hybrid Accommodation Vessel MWV Falgout Delivered

Hybrid Accommodation Vessel MWV Falgout Delivered

Offshore Oil and Gas project Commitments to Hit New Records, Rystad Says

Offshore Oil and Gas project Commitments to Hit New Records, Rystad Says

Shell's UK Chair Moves to Head Low-carbon Fuels. North Sea Oil and Gas Boss Replaced

Shell's UK Chair Moves to Head Low-carbon Fuels. North Sea Oil and Gas Boss Replaced

Interview: Cloud Solution Promises to Drive Down CUI Maintenance Costs in O&G Industry

Interview: Cloud Solution Promises to Drive Down CUI Maintenance Costs in O&G Industry

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine