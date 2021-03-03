Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Allseas Taps Helicopter Firm NHV for Pipeline Project Support

March 3, 2021

Credit: NHV

Offshore helicopter operator NHV Group has won a contract with offshore installation firm Allseas to provide helicopter services in support of the Energinet Europipe II Branch Pipeline project. 

The weekly H175 flights will depart from NHV’s base in Esbjerg, Denmark.

Lars Skov, Managing Director and Accountable Manager of NHV A/S said: “We are very pleased with this contract award. Building on the expertise and know-how demonstrated in our other offshore operations, our goal is to deliver a state-of-the-art and safe service to Allseas as they progress with the Europipe II project, the North Sea part of the Baltic Pipe project. 

Allseas is responsible for the installation of a 105 km, 32-inch branch pipeline connecting Europipe II with the Danish mainland. Shallow water pipeline installation will be carried out by the world's largest construction vessel in the world Pioneering Spirit.

The Baltic Pipe Project is a strategic infrastructure project developed in collaboration between Gaz-System S.A. and Energinet.dk (Denmark) and is co-financed by the European Union to create a new inter-European gas corridor that will supply gas directly from Norway via Europipe to the markets in Poland, Denmark, and adjacent countries.

