Alfa Laval's Pumping Systems to Support Seagreen Wind Farm Installation

Alfa Laval has won a deal to supply Framo pumping systems for the foundations at Seagreen offshore wind farm, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm project.

"It is the second order for pumping systems in this application and marks an important milestone as it applies the company's extensive experience from the offshore industry to renewable energy applications," Sweden-based Alfa Laval said.

The order was placed by Italy-based Saipem, a global leader in engineering, drilling, and construction in the energy and infrastructure sectors which was last year awarded an installation contract at the wind farm.

The wind farm is a 1,075MW joint project between SSE Renewables (49%) and Total (51%) off the East coast of Scotland. Saipem's scope of work entails the installation of 114 foundations for an equivalent number of wind turbines. The turbines will be supplied by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Framo pumping systems will be used in a so-called suction bucket technology in the installation of Seagreen. Framo pumping systems' suction (vacuum) technology will secure and safely anchor the wind turbine platforms to the seabed. The technology has been used to secure offshore oil platforms since the 1990s.

"This second order for our Framo pumping systems used in suction bucket foundations to wind farms is an important milestone for us as it cements our position in this application and takes our long-proven and validated technology from offshore oil platforms to renewable applications," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division.

"Our knowledge and experience from delivering innovative and reliable products to the offshore industry is now also making a difference within renewable energy, to the benefit of our customers and the environment."