ADNOC Drilling Takes Delivery of Shelf Drilling Journey Jack-Up Rig

February 25, 2021

Credit: Gusto MSC
Credit: Gusto MSC

UAE-based ADNOC Drilling has taken delivery of the Shelf Drilling Journey jack-up drilling rig from Shelf Drilling, following the sale and purchase deal signed in December 2020.

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling said Thursday that it had on February 24, 2021 completed the sale and delivery of the jack-up rig to ADNOC Drilling, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

As previously reported Oslo-listed Shelf Drilling in December last year said has agreed to sell the jack-up drilling rig to ADNOC Drilling for $77.6 million.

The Shelf Drilling Journey rig is a Gusto CJ-46 design rig, delivered by China's China Merchants in 2019.

Back in February 2019, Shelf Drilling signed a deal to buy two CJ-46 jack-ups from China Merchants for $87 million worth of its stock and agreed to charter two more rigs of the same type with an option to buy.

The first two three-legged jack-up rigs - Shelf Drilling Achiever and Shelf Drilling Journey - were delivered. However, the charter and the included option to buy the other two jack-ups of the same type were canceled in September 2020.

Shelf Drilling's fleet status reports last year showed that the Shelf Drilling Journey had arrived in Bahrain in July 2019, where it remained idle and without work. According to AIS, the rig is currently in Dubai.

Middle East Drilling Activity Asia Rigs

