Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Enauta Resumes Output from Atlanta Field after Corrosion-Induced Halt

February 22, 2021

FPSO Petrojarl I - Credit: Teekay
FPSO Petrojarl I - Credit: Teekay

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has resumed production from its Atlanta offshore oil field, in the Santos Basin, in Brazil.

Enauta, previously known as Quireoz Galvao, had in November 2020 announced the "preventive suspension" of Atlanta field’s production, after corrosion found in some of the equipment that could harm functionality.

The company then decided to replace the tubes in one of the heaters of the 7-ATL-4HB- RJS well at the field which produces oil via Petrojarl I FPSO.

" After the permanent replacement was finished, the well resumed operations, reaching the expected production of 10.4 kbbl/day," Enauta said Monday.

As for the expected production resumption from the other wells, Enauta said: "The 7-ATL-3H-RJS well is expected to resume production by the end of the first quarter this year, with estimated initial output of around 10.0 kbbl/day. The 7-ATL-2HP-RJS well is expected to resume production by mid-2021." 

Enauta is the operator of the Atlanta Field with 100% ownership, after the company in December 2020 agreed to take full ownership of the working interest in Block BS-4, containing the producing Atlanta field as its then-partner Barra Energia, decided to withdraw from the block.

Barra’s move left Enauta to decide whether to take Barra’s 50 percent stake in the block or to proceed with the joint abandonment of the project, once the early production system – Petrojarl I FPSO - has ceased operations. Enauta decided to acquire Barra's stake, and Barra Energia agreed to $43.9 million to Enauta related to the abandonment operations of the three wells and decommissioning of existing facilities at the field.

Energy Activity Production South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Fortuna - Credit:Ole J - MarineTraffic.com

U.S. Designates Already Sanctioned Russian Ship as Helping...
Route map of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines - Credit: Gazprom

U.S. to Unveil Nord Stream 2 Report. Sanctions May Take...


Trending Offshore News

DE HE Vessel will pe responsible for pipelaying and lifting operations - Credit:Angus Morrison/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for...
Energy
Credit: phi771/AdobeStock

Hiring Spree Ahead: Offshore Wind Staff Count to Triple by...
Energy

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Enauta Resumes Output from Atlanta Field after Corrosion-Induced Halt

Enauta Resumes Output from Atlanta Field after Corrosion-Induced Halt

UK: Tailwind Sanctions Evelyn Development

UK: Tailwind Sanctions Evelyn Development

Poland in Race Against the Clock to Approve Baltic Offshore Wind Subsidies

Poland in Race Against the Clock to Approve Baltic Offshore Wind Subsidies

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for Qatar's North Field

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for Qatar's North Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine