Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK: Tailwind Sanctions Evelyn Development

February 22, 2021

Credit: Tailwind Energy
Credit: Tailwind Energy

UK-focused oil company Tailwind has reached a final investment decision (FID) on its Evelyn field project in the North sea, following approval by the UK oil and gas regulator OGA last week.

The Evelyn field is part of the Triton Cluster. Tailwind completed the acquisition of Shell and Esso E&P's interests in the Triton Cluster in September 2018.

The Evelyn will initially be developed as a one-well subsea tieback to the Triton FPSO with provision for future additional wells.

"Tailwind has worked hard to develop Evelyn, consistent with OGA’s MER strategy, since acquiring the licence in 2018. Evelyn production will form a key future component of the Triton FPSO Hub," Tailwind said.

The first Evelyn well will be drilled in H2 2021 with the subsea tieback completed in summer 2022. The first production is expected in Q4 2022.

Energy Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Production Floating Production UKCS

Related Offshore News

Fortuna - Credit:Ole J - MarineTraffic.com

U.S. Designates Already Sanctioned Russian Ship as Helping...
Route map of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines - Credit: Gazprom

U.S. to Unveil Nord Stream 2 Report. Sanctions May Take...


Trending Offshore News

DE HE Vessel will pe responsible for pipelaying and lifting operations - Credit:Angus Morrison/MarineTraffic.com

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for...
Energy
Credit: phi771/AdobeStock

Hiring Spree Ahead: Offshore Wind Staff Count to Triple by...
Energy

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Enauta Resumes Output from Atlanta Field after Corrosion-Induced Halt

Enauta Resumes Output from Atlanta Field after Corrosion-Induced Halt

UK: Tailwind Sanctions Evelyn Development

UK: Tailwind Sanctions Evelyn Development

Poland in Race Against the Clock to Approve Baltic Offshore Wind Subsidies

Poland in Race Against the Clock to Approve Baltic Offshore Wind Subsidies

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for Qatar's North Field

Saipem Bags $1.7B Deal to Build Offshore Facilities for Qatar's North Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine