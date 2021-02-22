UK: Tailwind Sanctions Evelyn Development

UK-focused oil company Tailwind has reached a final investment decision (FID) on its Evelyn field project in the North sea, following approval by the UK oil and gas regulator OGA last week.

The Evelyn field is part of the Triton Cluster. Tailwind completed the acquisition of Shell and Esso E&P's interests in the Triton Cluster in September 2018.

The Evelyn will initially be developed as a one-well subsea tieback to the Triton FPSO with provision for future additional wells.

"Tailwind has worked hard to develop Evelyn, consistent with OGA’s MER strategy, since acquiring the licence in 2018. Evelyn production will form a key future component of the Triton FPSO Hub," Tailwind said.

The first Evelyn well will be drilled in H2 2021 with the subsea tieback completed in summer 2022. The first production is expected in Q4 2022.