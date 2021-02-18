Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siemens Gamesa to Take Care of Gemini Offshore Wind Farm until 2036

February 18, 2021

Image Credit: Gemini Wind Park
Image Credit: Gemini Wind Park

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has secured an extension of the operations and maintenance services agreement at the 600-MW Gemini offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea until 2036.

The company said in a social media post that the original 15-year long-term service program has been extended by another five years. It did not share the financial details of the agreement.

"This new agreement builds on the service work that we’ve provided since 2016 including full maintenance of the 150 SG 4.0-130 wind turbines installed at one of the largest wind parks in the Netherlands," Siemens Gamesa said.

The 600 MW Gemini offshore wind farm, located 85km off the coast of Groningen, in the North Sea, started operations in May 2017.

The Gemini offshore wind farm has four project partners: Canadian independent renewable energy company Northland Power (60% project interest), wind turbine manufacturer Siemens (20%), a fund held by Alte Leipziger – Hallesche   (10%) and renewable energy and Dutch utility HVC (10%).

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Renewables Siemens Gamesa

Related Offshore News

BP CEO Bernard Looney (File Photo: BP/Flickr)

In a First, BP Offers Employees Shares in Rallying Cry for...
Credit: Deme Offshore

DEME to Install Hollandse Kust Offshore Substations


Trending Offshore News

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two
Energy
Technip Energies Logo - Credit: Technip Energies

Technip Energies Shares Soar on First Trading Day
Energy

Insight

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Market Report: FPSOs ... Charting the Path Ahead

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

U.S. Lawmakers ask Blinken for Briefing on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

U.S. Lawmakers ask Blinken for Briefing on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Siemens Gamesa to Take Care of Gemini Offshore Wind Farm until 2036

Siemens Gamesa to Take Care of Gemini Offshore Wind Farm until 2036

Galloper Wind Farm Opens Recruitment for Two Wind Turbine Technician Apprentices

Galloper Wind Farm Opens Recruitment for Two Wind Turbine Technician Apprentices

Reach Subsea, MMT in 3-year Nord Stream Pipeline Inspection Deal

Reach Subsea, MMT in 3-year Nord Stream Pipeline Inspection Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine