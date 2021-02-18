Siemens Gamesa to Take Care of Gemini Offshore Wind Farm until 2036

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa has secured an extension of the operations and maintenance services agreement at the 600-MW Gemini offshore wind farm in the Dutch North Sea until 2036.

The company said in a social media post that the original 15-year long-term service program has been extended by another five years. It did not share the financial details of the agreement.

"This new agreement builds on the service work that we’ve provided since 2016 including full maintenance of the 150 SG 4.0-130 wind turbines installed at one of the largest wind parks in the Netherlands," Siemens Gamesa said.

The 600 MW Gemini offshore wind farm, located 85km off the coast of Groningen, in the North Sea, started operations in May 2017.

The Gemini offshore wind farm has four project partners: Canadian independent renewable energy company Northland Power (60% project interest), wind turbine manufacturer Siemens (20%), a fund held by Alte Leipziger – Hallesche (10%) and renewable energy and Dutch utility HVC (10%).