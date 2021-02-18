DEME to Install Hollandse Kust Offshore Substations

DEME Offshore has won a contract to transport and install the jackets and topsides for two substations for the Hollandse Kust offshore wind farms, in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The company will also supply and install scour protection for both substations, which will be installed at the Hollandse Kust (noord) and (west Alpha) wind farms.

The contract has been awarded by the joint venture ENGIE Solutions-Iemants (a subsidiary of Smulders) that is responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and offshore installation of the two substations.

Installation of the scour protection and jacket for Hollandse Kust (noord) is planned for the second half of 2021, while the topside for Hollandse Kust (noord) and jacket for (west Alpha) will be installed during the summer of 2022.

The topside for Hollandse Kust (west Alpha) will be installed in 2023.

Around 40% of the Netherlands’ electricity needs will come from offshore wind farms by 2030. TenneT will realize the grid connections for these wind farms.

Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director at DEME Offshore, said: “We are very pleased with the trust one of the most experienced leaders in offshore substation construction has again placed in DEME Offshore. The combination of ENGIE Solutions-Iemants’ extensive know-how, combined with our expertise in tailored solutions for the offshore wind industry, has proven to be successful in the past few years when we have worked closely together to achieve challenging projects such as the SeaMade and Moray East offshore wind farms.”