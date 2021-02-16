Equinor Hires Aker Solutions to Help Electrify Troll B and C Platforms

Norway's Aker Solutions has secured a letter of intent from Equinor to carry out the topside work on the Troll B and C platforms offshore Norway to prepare them for power from shore, in order to reduce the CO2 emissions.

Aker Solutions said the contract was very large, which means it is valued somewhere between NOK 2.0 billion (237,28 million) and NOK 3.0 billion (USD 355,8 million).

The modifications will include the installation of equipment for receiving electrical power from shore via cable. This will replace power generation from gas turbines at the platforms, and thus reduce climate footprint.

Aker Solutions’ work will include engineering, procurement, construction and prefabrication of systems, and installation at the platforms offshore. The engineering and construction will be performed at Aker Solutions’ offices in Bergen, and at its yard in Egersund respectively. The award follows the completion of the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work that Aker Solutions was awarded in January 2020.

The company said Tuesday that the work would start immediately. The project is scheduled for completion at the end of 2025. Troll B - Credit:Øyvind Hagen/Equinor

The scope will include approximately 1,000 man-years for own employees, of which about 500 for engineering, 200 for construction and 300 for the work offshore. Including ripple effects, Aker Solutions said, the scope is expected to involve a total of 4,000 people, including employees working with suppliers, services providers etc.

“Reduction of climate footprint is high on the agenda for our customers in the oil and gas industry. Electrification of production platforms is one of the ways to reduce emissions from such operations. Aker Solutions has extensive experience from delivering such low-carbon solutions, and we aim to be a leading contractor in this market. We are excited to collaborate with Equinor on the Troll electrification,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

The Troll field lies about 65 kilometers west of Bergen on Norway’s west coast. The electrical power cable will be connected to the shore at Kollsnes outside Bergen. The contract award is subject to a final investment decision and regulatory approval.