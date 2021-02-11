Shearwater in Two 3D Surveys Offshore Western Australia

Offshore seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded two 3D surveys in offshore Western Australia.

The three-month campaign, with an undisclosed client, comprises more than 3,200 square kilometers and is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021, employing the Shearwater's Geo Coral vessels "using her multisensor streamer system with a zero-offset configuration."

The announcement of this work coincides with Shearwater’s decision to open a processing and imaging center in Perth to serve Australian and Asia-Pacific clients, Shearwater said.

“Shearwater has extensive experience operating offshore Australia and we are delighted to strengthen our position with new work in this active region. We look forward to leveraging one of Shearwater’s advanced multisensor equipped vessels to support our client in achieving their objectives”, said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.