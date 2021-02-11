Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater in Two 3D Surveys Offshore Western Australia

February 11, 2021

Credit: Shearwater
Credit: Shearwater

Offshore seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded two 3D surveys in offshore Western Australia.

The three-month campaign, with an undisclosed client, comprises more than 3,200 square kilometers and is expected to start in the second quarter of 2021, employing the Shearwater's Geo Coral vessels "using her multisensor streamer system with a zero-offset configuration."

The announcement of this work coincides with Shearwater’s decision to open a processing and imaging center in Perth to serve Australian and Asia-Pacific clients, Shearwater said.

“Shearwater has extensive experience operating offshore Australia and we are delighted to strengthen our position with new work in this active region. We look forward to leveraging one of  Shearwater’s advanced multisensor equipped vessels to support our client in achieving their objectives”, said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

Energy Vessels Geoscience Activity Seismic

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - xmentoys/AdobeStock

Sapura Energy Nets E&C and Drilling Deals Worth $457M
Credit: dvoevnore/AdobeStock

France's Total to Change Name in Pivot Away from Oil


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Qatar Petroleum

'Largest LNG Project Ever:' Qatar Petroleum Sanctions...
Energy
Credit: dvoevnore/AdobeStock

France's Total to Change Name in Pivot Away from Oil
Energy

Insight

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Oil Market On Track to Rebalance Around Mid-2021

Video

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

A New Company Enters the Deep Offshore Wind Market

Current News

Offshore Driller Transocean Launches Wearable Tech to Boost Drill Floor Safety

Offshore Driller Transocean Launches Wearable Tech to Boost Drill Floor Safety

U.S. Could Install Up To 11GW of Floating Offshore Wind by 2035

U.S. Could Install Up To 11GW of Floating Offshore Wind by 2035

Vestas Thinks Big to Boost Offshore Wind Business

Vestas Thinks Big to Boost Offshore Wind Business

Norway: Troll, Sverdrup Oil Field Flow at Risk Over Potential Workers' Strike

Norway: Troll, Sverdrup Oil Field Flow at Risk Over Potential Workers' Strike

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine