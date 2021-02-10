Taggart Development: LLOG Gets Access to Eni's Gulf of Mexico Infrastructure

U.S. Gulf of Mexico focused oil firm LLOG Exploration Offshore, and the Italian oil company Eni have signed an infrastructure agreement in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, that will help LLOG develop its Taggart discovery.

The agreement provides LLOG access to Eni's and Marubeni's existing subsea infrastructure connected to the Williams-owned Devils Tower Spar in Mississippi Canyon 773 to optimize its development of the Taggart discovery, the company said.

"The agreement provides LLOG a more streamlined, efficient, and cost-effective solution for development while also providing the SQB an opportunity to maximize the value of their existing infrastructure.

In June 2020 LLOG sanctioned the Taggart discovery development and signed a production handling agreement for development via tieback to the Williams-owned Devils Tower Spar.

LLOG and its affiliates own 100% of the Taggart development. Initial development plans at Taggart include the completion and tie-back of two wells with first production expected in the first half of 2022.

The Taggart discovery is located on Mississippi Canyon Block 816 in around 5,650 feet (1722 meters) of water.

The Mississippi Canyon 816 #1 discovery well was drilled in 2013 to a depth of 11,562 feet and encountered a total of 97 feet of net pay in two Miocene objectives. Two subsequent appraisal wells were drilled in 2015 and 2019 and encountered 147 feet and 84 feet of net pay, respectively.

Philip LeJeune, President and CEO of LLOG, said, “LLOG continues to advance our project development in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. To maximize capital efficiency and accelerate development, we are working with all of our partners to identify opportunities to optimize current infrastructure that allow for mutually beneficial development. Eni and Marubeni are leaders in global exploration and development, and we are pleased to be working on this project with them.”