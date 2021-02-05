Ex-Tendeka CTO Joins Well-SENSE as New CEO

Aberdeen-based downhole sensing technology company, Well-SENSE, has appointed Annabel Green as its new CEO.

Well-SENSE said Green would help the company to accelerate its global business strategy and drive further adoption of its proven downhole sensing technology, FiberLine Intervention (FLI).

Green joins the business from Tendeka, where she held senior strategic and product line management roles for the last nine years, most recently as chief technology officer.

"With more than 25 years’ oil and gas experience, Ms Green has developed her career with a focus on driving business performance by delivering and commercializing new technologies to address significant industry challenges. During her time with Tendeka, she built an industry-leading downhole technology portfolio to improve the performance of new and existing wells through a combination of monitoring, analysis, and in-well control solutions," Well-SENSE said.

Prior to joining Tendeka, Green spent more than 14 years with oilfield services giant Weatherford in technical completion and wireline intervention roles, and prior to this, she worked at Schlumberger as a wireline field engineer.

Green holds several patents, is the co-author of a number of SPE papers and graduated from Leeds University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Green, who takes up her new position this month said: “I’m joining Well-SENSE at a very exciting time. The team here has already done a fantastic job proving that their unique downhole sensing technology can deliver both significant cost and time savings and superior data. I will be focused on delivering that value to the end-users and building on these successes to drive further business growth and maximize global opportunities.”

According to Well-SENSE, over the past 18 months, the company’s FLI technology has been successfully deployed both onshore and offshore around the world.

[The FLI technology], Well-SENSE says, provides both pressure surveys and distributed fiber-optic sensing, which is efficiently deployed as bare fiber and quickly delivers a complete picture of a well-using temperature or acoustic profiling. Currently, the company adds, the technology is in high demand to assist with cement assurance, leak detection, cross-well strain and vertical seismic surveys.



