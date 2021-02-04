R&M Engineering Names New Managing Director

Scottish offshore engineering and construction company R&M Engineering (R&M) has appointed Colin Maver as Managing Director.

"Mr. Maver was Group Director of Dron & Dickson for 16 years, gaining extensive market experience in UK, Brazil, and UAE. He will assist R&M to capitalize upon strong growth opportunities in both existing and new markets," R&M, a company that employs 80 staff, said.

Commenting on his appointment, Maver said: “I am delighted to be joining the R&M team at a time when we are ready to take our specialist solutions to new markets. Our services enable R&M to support major tier-one engineering contractors, as well as providing primary and secondary structural and specialist piping fabrications. Coupled with R&M’s values of recognizing differing needs and preferences of each type of customer has made it an easy decision to join the team. There is undoubted growth potential as we look to develop a range of services and with the strong leadership team in place, it is an exciting time to join the company.”

R&M service offerings include Laser Survey and Scanning, Design, Engineering, Fabrication, and Offshore Construction.

Current Managing Director, Alan McLean, will move into the Commercial Director role having steered R&M through substantial growth during his 32 years with the company. Over the years with R&M, he has played an important role in domestic and international expansion, steering overseas growth and opening new offices in South Africa, Brazil, the U.S., and UAE.

McLean said: “At a turning point in the industry, we decided it would be a good time to bring some more expertise aboard to further complement the great team that exists within the company. Colin’s appointment will allow me to focus on our client requirements and the complexities of ever-more demanding technical scopes. We must have the ability to be highly adaptable, and we are mindful that given the growth in field life extensions, and resultant lower production rates that follow, a different mindset is required.”



