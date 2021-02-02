Three60 Energy to Provide Duty Holder Services for FPSO Intrepid

Three60 Energy, a UK-based energy services company, will be providing Duty Holder O&M services to the FPSO Intrepid, currently producing from the Galoc Field, located offshore Palawan Island in the Philippines, in what is the company's first such contract outside of the UK.

Under the contract, Three60 Energy will carry out operations and maintenance (O&M) duties on behalf of the Galoc Joint Venture (JV), with the objective of improving performance and extending the field’s economic life.

As well as providing ongoing O&M services, the team will also support integrity, engineering, procurement, construction, and decommissioning activities for the project, which marks the first Duty Holder O&M services award for THREE60 Energy outside the UK North Sea, the company said.

"The award will lead to the creation of 15 jobs across the UK, Philippines, and Malaysia, all part of Three60 Energy’s plans to add 50 new staff members to its team globally over the next 12 months, in response to growing demand for its services," the company added.

Walter Thain, CEO of THREE60 Energy, said: “To have been selected to operate and maintain the FPSO Intrepid, our first international Duty Holder O&M services award, is a really important strategic milestone for the business.

“As well as providing important recognition of our growing reputation for, and competence in, the provision of O&M services, it also highlights the increasing demand we are seeing for our wider late life asset management capabilities, leadership experience and passion for differentiated, safe delivery – both for ongoing operations and future decommissioning activities. We are looking forward to partnering with the Galoc JV to deliver safe and efficient outcomes within the international market.”



