Germany: Fugro to Provide Consultancy Services for Suedlink Powerline Works

Dutch geotechnical survey services firm Fugro has secured a geotechnical and water consulting contract with Vössing Engineers to support the route planning, permitting, and installation of 106 km of underground power cables on Section 2 of Germany’s new Suedlink powerline.

Approximately 700 km long and due to be completed by 2028, the new Suedlink powerline is the country’s largest energy infrastructure project and will effectively transport electricity generated by offshore wind in the north of Germany to meet demand in the south.

Fugro‘s consultancy services on this project wind-energy project include site investigation supervision, hydrogeological expertise and environmental support.

Vössing Engineers will then use Fugro’s Geo-data acquisition, and ground and environmental risk mitigation advice, to optimize the cable route layout to reduce costs, accelerate the schedule and ensure the successful implementation of Section 2.

Wido Schmidt-Heck, Vössing Engineers Project Director, said: “Vössing’s challenge on Section 2 of the Suedlink project is to combine approximately 150 staff from different companies into one exploration, design and permitting team. This consultancy contract with Fugro facilitates that strategic cooperation and we look forward to successful delivery.”

Dirk Brinschwitz, Fugro’s Project Manager, said: "I am proud to be managing this important energy transition project. At Fugro, our knowledge and services are the foundation of the carbon-neutral and safe energy supplies contributing to a safe and liveable world. Our comprehensive consulting package, which allowed Vössing to form a single multidisciplinary team, was a major factor in Fugro winning this contract award.”