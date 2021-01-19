Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Nabs One-year Charter for Sea Forth PSV

January 19, 2021

Sea Forth - Image by Jan Henry Knutsen/MarineTraffic.com
Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has won a contract for its platform supply vessel Sea Forth.

Solstad Offshore said Tuesday that the vessel had won a term contract with an unnamed UK operator to support their assets in the UK North Sea.

The contract is for one year firm period, with two optional years included. The Sea Forth is scheduled to begin its contract on April 1, 2021.

According to VesselsValue data, the 2013-built, Ulstein-designed PSV is currently on a two-week spot charter in the UK, with Canadian Natural Resources.


Energy Vessels Activity Europe UKCS

