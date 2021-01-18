Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ADNOC Cuts Short Two Shelf Drilling Rig Contracts

January 18, 2021

Compact Driller - Capt. Tony Powell
Compact Driller - Capt. Tony Powell

UAE-based firm ADNOC Drilling has decided on the early termination of two jack-up rig contracts with drilling contractor Shelf Drilling.

Shelf Drilling, a company with one of the largest jack-up rig fleets in the world, said Monday that the customer had decided to terminate the contracts for the High Island VII and Compact Driller jack-up rigs early.

"The contract end date for both rigs has been updated to August 2021.  The original contract end dates for the High Island VII and Compact Driller were February 2023 and June 2022, respectively.


Middle East Drilling Rigs

