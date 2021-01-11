Shell's Prelude FLNG Restarts LNG Shipments

Shell's Prelude LNG, the world's largest floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project, offshore Australia, has resumed LNG cargo shipments, almost one year after a shutdown caused by an electrical trip.

In a brief statement sent to Offshore Engineer, a Shell spokesperson said Monday that the Prelude project had restarted LNG cargo shipping.

The Shell spokesperson said: “LNG cargoes have resumed from Shell’s Prelude FLNG facility. Prelude is a multi-decade project, and our focus remains on delivering sustained performance over the long-term.”

The 488 meters long, Shell-operated Prelude FLNG unit forms part of an offshore development that produces natural gas from the remote namesake field approximately 475km north-northeast of Broome in Western Australia.

The first LNG shipment from the project - originally sanctioned in 2011 - was shipped back in June 2019, via the Valencia Knutsen LNG tanker to customers in Asia.

Shell is the operator of the project, with other partners being INPEX, CPC, and KOGAS.

