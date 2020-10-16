Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prelude FLNG Won't Restart in 2020

October 16, 2020

Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com
Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project off Australia, off line since early February, is working on restarting operations but would not resume full production this year. 

The troubled Prelude FLNG platform was shut down following an electrical trip and Shell has faced a number of issues over the past few months in trying to restart full production and now does not expect to ship any LNG before next year.

Full production is not expected to resume before year-end. Prelude is a multi-decade project, and our focus is on delivering sustained performance over the long term,” Shell said in a statement.

The company hopes to resume shipping LNG from Prelude in the first quarter of 2021, a person familiar with the situation said.

The $17 billion Prelude project, centered around the world’s biggest floating liquefaction vessel, has been plagued with problems. It shipped its first cargo only last year, more than two years behind schedule, and has yet to achieve steady output at its design capacity of 3.6 million tonnes a year of LNG.

The project is jointly owned by Shell, Japan's Inpex Corp, Korea Gas Corp, and a unit of Taiwan's CPC Corp.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

Offshore Energy LNG Industry News Activity Floating Production FLNG Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Deepsea Yantai - Image by Jianzhong Wang - Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Norway: Pandemic May Have Caused a Rise in Offshore...
China foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian / Credit: China Foreign Ministry

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs Premier Oil's...
Energy
Aoka Mizu FPSO used at Hurricane Energy's Lancaster field - Image by Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Rystad: UK North Sea Oil Output Will Never Again Surpass...
Energy

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Helicopters

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Helicopters

Shell Deepwater Picks Bentley Systems' Digital Twin Solutions

Shell Deepwater Picks Bentley Systems' Digital Twin Solutions

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects

Environmental Protection Notation for Saudi Aramco's Offshore Vessel Fleet

Environmental Protection Notation for Saudi Aramco's Offshore Vessel Fleet

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine